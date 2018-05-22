Speech to Text for Illinois St. Mary's School Closing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

illinois is shutting its doors tomorrow. news 10's lacey clifton is live in our newsroom. she has more from her visit to the school today. hundreds of students have passed through the doors of st. mary's catholic school. today i caught up with one of them who shared some of his fond memories with me. "here's our 8th grade graduation picture. there's myself. father windsor was fantastic. he made sure at least one class watched one game of the world series." gary henigman has enough memories from the st. mary's catholic school in paris illinois to last a life time. "oh jan ferguson i had such a crush on her." "i think it was in fourth grade we learned about baptism how to baptize someone. // we took turns baptizing each other with tap water." henigman made many connections at the school that stand to this day. "whenever we have a high school reunion the st. mary's kids tend to congregate and we take a group photo which is a lot of fun." but this wednesday the school is saying goodbye after 120 years in the community. it's closing its doors due to declining enrollment. "it's sad, it's the end of an era. it's the loss of a very important institution in this community." "henigman tells me that after his father died, he had the choice of going here to st. mary's or going to public school. he says he's glad he chose here, because it's shaped the person he is today." "i think it made me more aware of my responsibility to other people. how i treat other people, my behavior and manners around other people." while the school may be in its final chapter-- henigman's st. mary's experience is something he'll carry with him the rest of his life. "i'm going to miss it. being able to stop by once and a while and take a little peek in the door. i think the whole community is going to miss the school. definitely." saint mary's catholic school in mattoon, illinois is closing due to declining enrollment as well. back to you. a new superintendent is taking over at