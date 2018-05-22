Speech to Text for Sullivan County Animal Neglect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today from horrific living conditions. good evening and thanks for joining us. police uncovered the situation today in sullivan county. now -- one woman is facing charges. it's our top story tonight at 6. [b2]sullivan county animal neglect-map vo mug officers and humane society workers found two dead animals at a property in paxton. they also found 26 dogs, and one rabbit, all still living. indiana state police told us the dead animals were too decomposed to tell what they were. the animals had skin mites, eye infections, and were very dirty. state police got involved after a community tip. the animals taken from the home are now at the sullivan county humane society. police arrested "heather allen" she's facing 8 counts of misdemeanor animal neglect. a catholic school in paris,