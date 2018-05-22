Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Gentle breeze. High: 83° Tuesday night: Clear and a little cooler. Low: 58° Wednesday: Some morning fog. Then becoming sunny. High: 81°

Posted: Tue May 22 09:26:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 22 09:26:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunny days ahead, a shade warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

