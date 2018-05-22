Speech to Text for Morning update regarding superintendent search concerns

corporation officially locked in a candidate to be the next superintendent. the school board's president announced this new information -- at last night's board meeting. that's where back-lash... broke out. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain why. ///////// the vigo county school board is defending their leadership this morning. that's after the teacher's association echoed their concerns with how superintendent search was handled. some wanted to see more public input. the board voted unaminously in february to use indiana's university search team. this includes "terry mcdaniel" with indiana state university. board president jackie lower says -- one of the strict guidelines set by the committee... was that no one but the board should be involved in the vetting process. but last night -- even some board members admitted the process has been rushed. another board member responded to that claim -- that it can't be rushed when they are weeks behind their original timeline. lower recognizes they are running out of time to announce the new leader. "dr tanoos stated that he was going to retire july 1 so it's beginning to be the end of may and nothing has been totally announced as of yet" we continue to reach out to the school board.. so we can share more about the process with you at home.