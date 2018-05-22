Speech to Text for 7th Annual Memorial 5k

and dan patton, assistant director of recreation about the 7th annual terre haute parks department memorial 5k the terre haute parks department presents the 7th annual memorial 5k on may 28th. the 1 mile fun run will begin at 8:40 am. the 5k run/walk will begin at 9:00 am. registration will begin at 7:00 am. cost is $15 for 12 and under up until race day, and $20 for adults up until race day. cost is $25 for adults on race day. for more information call the torner center at 812-232-0147 www.terrehaute.in.gov/ parks.