Clear

7th Annual Memorial 5k

The 1 mile fun run will begin at 8:40am, the 5k run/walk will begin at 9am. Registration will begin at 7am.

Posted: Tue May 22 05:37:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 22 09:05:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for 7th Annual Memorial 5k

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and dan patton, assistant director of recreation about the 7th annual terre haute parks department memorial 5k the terre haute parks department presents the 7th annual memorial 5k on may 28th. the 1 mile fun run will begin at 8:40 am. the 5k run/walk will begin at 9:00 am. registration will begin at 7:00 am. cost is $15 for 12 and under up until race day, and $20 for adults up until race day. cost is $25 for adults on race day. for more information call the torner center at 812-232-0147 www.terrehaute.in.gov/ parks. tyler, director of recreation, and dan patton, assistant director of recreation about the 7th annual terre haute parks department memorial 5k the terre haute parks department presents the 7th annual memorial 5k on may 28th. the 1 mile fun run will begin at 8:40 am. the 5k run/walk will begin at 9:00 am. registration will begin at 7:00 am. cost is $15 for 12 and under up until race day, and $20 for adults up until race day. cost is $25 for adults on race day. for more information call the torner center at 812-232-0147 www.terrehaute.in.gov/
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunny days ahead, a shade warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It