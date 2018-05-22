Speech to Text for North Vermillion rallies to win

game two at rp, had the host lady panthers and north vermillion ... rp gets off to a great start...maddie hunt likes to go shopping at the gap....the gap in left center.....her rbi double starts the scoring in this game ... bottom third.....jayde norris gets the infield single to load the bases for north vermillion.... ashton steinbrenner picks up the easiest rbi of her career, she draws the bases loaded walk to bring in the lady falcons first run of the game....... north vermillion would rally from four-one down to win in nine innings, five-four over riverton parke .... the high school boys