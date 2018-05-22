Speech to Text for TH South upsets Mooresville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

got underway tonight... terre haute north and terre haute south had something to prove, they were both underdogs in their games this evening at the 4a brownsburg sectional..... terre haute south faced fifth ranked mooresville... jocee sacket gives terre haute south a one-nothing lead with the rbi single to left .... lady braves threw the first punch, they smelt blood in the water and went for the knockout... second inning...butler signee emily perrellee with a three-run triple to give south a four-nothing lead... mooresville fights back to cut their deficit to four-three .....hallie baker steps to the plate and delivers the final blow... a huge two out, two run double to give south some huge insurance runs.... and freshman lauren sackett finishes it on the mound in the seventh....the notre dame commit gets the strike out to end the game... as dick vitale would say, upset city baby .... terre haute south does it, they beat fifth ranked mooresville 6-3 ..... the lady braves deliver the first big upset in this years state tourney... i think we deserve this. we practice for this. it wasn't just a miracle, it wasn't earned. we have positive energy. as long as we play as team we can do anything terre haute north took on the host brownsburg lady