Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

TH South upsets Mooresville

Lady Braves beat 4A, fifth-ranked Mooresville

Posted: Mon May 21 20:45:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 21 20:45:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for TH South upsets Mooresville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

got underway tonight... terre haute north and terre haute south had something to prove, they were both underdogs in their games this evening at the 4a brownsburg sectional..... terre haute south faced fifth ranked mooresville... jocee sacket gives terre haute south a one-nothing lead with the rbi single to left .... lady braves threw the first punch, they smelt blood in the water and went for the knockout... second inning...butler signee emily perrellee with a three-run triple to give south a four-nothing lead... mooresville fights back to cut their deficit to four-three .....hallie baker steps to the plate and delivers the final blow... a huge two out, two run double to give south some huge insurance runs.... and freshman lauren sackett finishes it on the mound in the seventh....the notre dame commit gets the strike out to end the game... as dick vitale would say, upset city baby .... terre haute south does it, they beat fifth ranked mooresville 6-3 ..... the lady braves deliver the first big upset in this years state tourney... i think we deserve this. we practice for this. it wasn't just a miracle, it wasn't earned. we have positive energy. as long as we play as team we can do anything terre haute north took on the host brownsburg lady
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunny days ahead, a shade warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It