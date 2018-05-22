Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The Coke Mural is done

The Coke Mural is done

Posted: Mon May 21 20:17:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 21 20:17:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The Coke Mural is done

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

down wabash avenue in terre haute. the new mural on the new history center building is finished! it celebrates terre haute's ties to the iconic glass contour coca-cola bottle. organizers hope to have the new museum ready for you to visit in december. the current museum on 6th street will close in june. crews will use the time in between to pack and move objects. [b12]south vigo student on stem team-otsl vo a terre haute south senior was recognized
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunny days ahead, a shade warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It