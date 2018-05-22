Speech to Text for Going Topless for PINK

from the hoosier aviation hanger in terre haute. "they've been waiting all year for the go topless for pink ride, we're talking about the wabash valley jeep junkies who i'm hanging out with today. even decided to bring the news 10 jeep. am i fitting in? maybe not... but all the money raised today goes to a great cause which is pink of terre haute." jeep junkies come in all shapes and sizes. "you know jeep people are kind of a rare breed. they'll have their top and the doors off whether it's 40 degrees out." hundreds of jeeps canvased the wabash valley for the second annual going topless for pink ride. "it's awesome to see all these jeep people come out and support a great cause like pink of terre haute." "as far as fundraising goes, latta says they're on track to beat last year's total of 17 thousand dollars which obviously means great things for pink of terre haute." "pink is a volunteer-driven breast cancer charity here in the wabash valley. we participate with patients and families in about a 9 county area. we bascially meet any unmet need without us. whether that's financial, spiritual, social, anything that would go unmet without our help we try to chip in and help those folks out." and while not every jeep junkie could take part from behind the wheel-- latta says that doesn't mean they missed this year's ride. "rick bagnoche's wife amy, she was one of the founders of pink and i know that she's kind of looking down and helping us out with the weather and the crowd and smiling down on the group and pink of terre haute too to help us and i think she would be proud of you know, what's happened here today." "now if you'd like to learn more about what the wabash valley jeep junkies are all about, head to our website wthi tv dot com. reporting in terre haute im lacey clifton for news 10." washing cars will provide more opportunities for local boy scouts this summer... troop 22 held a donation car wash in terre haute today. that money will help send the boys to summer camp. troop leader matthew marquis says he's glad to help the boys have some fun -- all while teaching them about hard work. "a lot of these boys are close to our hearts. a lot of them come from single parents families or maybe foster families, a lot of them are low income and they don't have the opportunity to do this any other way." troop 22 meets at ryves hall... the boys say they are very excited for camp this summer! it looked like the weather was able to hold out for at it looked like