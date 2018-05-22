Clear
Turkey Run beats Attica

Lady Warriors advance on in sectionals

Posted: Mon May 21 20:07:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 21 20:07:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

the programs last, with the school closing at the end of the year... the lady warriors opened sectionals tonight at riverton parke against attica ... turkey run freshman bailey bollinger in the third saves a run for turkey run with the nice diving catch in center... top fifth....hagley bigger takes this high pitch and drops it in left center...that scores two, giving turkey run a 5-0 lead .... i'll tell you what.... if you hit it to the turkey run outfield, you weren't getting on ....frankie long robs attica of a hit in left with another great defensive play .... turkey run keeps their program alive....lady warriors win five-nothing over attica.... [e6]toss to break------------------- tonight a 30
