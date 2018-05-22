Speech to Text for Turkey Run beats Attica

the programs last, with the school closing at the end of the year... the lady warriors opened sectionals tonight at riverton parke against attica ... turkey run freshman bailey bollinger in the third saves a run for turkey run with the nice diving catch in center... top fifth....hagley bigger takes this high pitch and drops it in left center...that scores two, giving turkey run a 5-0 lead .... i'll tell you what.... if you hit it to the turkey run outfield, you weren't getting on ....frankie long robs attica of a hit in left with another great defensive play .... turkey run keeps their program alive....lady warriors win five-nothing over attica.... [e6]toss to break------------------- tonight a 30