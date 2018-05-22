Speech to Text for THN softball beats Brownsburg

school softball state tournament got underway tonight... terre haute north and terre haute south had something to prove, they were both underdogs in their games tonight at the 4a brownsburg sectional..... terre haute north took on the host brownsburg ... north senior hailey miller says ding-dong that pitch is gone .....she connects on a two-run homer....lady patriots up seven-three in the fourth... north look like they were taking batting practice off the brownsburg pitchers, they were crushing the ball.....camryn scott off the fence in left center for an rbi trouble... remember hailey miller ...well brownsburg seem to forget about her...they pitch to her again and she goes yard for the third time in the game, that's right three homers for hailey... terre haute north pounds brownsburg 16-5 in six innings thanks to the big bat of senior hailey miller ... i always go up expecting base hits. homers are nice too. i got extra confident when they intentionally walked me. i rubbed it in their face and hit another one. and the upsets just keep coming at the 4a brownsburg softball