Speech to Text for Spring Allergies are bad

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

many.. that means "allergies"! [c4]spring allergies-pkg "if" you're sneezing more than usual.. and rubbing your eyes..chances are .. you're probably suffering from "seasonal allergies". news 10's abby kirk explains... everything is in full bloom---- especially allergies.... "a lot of pressure in the sinuses. the front of the face headache. and then nasal. having to blow the nose all the time." it's pollen season... "its the pollination. it's everything is waking up from the winter." and---for many... it's not too fun. "life is just tough... "runny eyes, runny nose, itchy eyes, itchy nose." "pharmacists say the best way you can relieve symptoms of your allergies...is by buying an over the counter anti-histimine, you can get at any local pharmacy." "if you block the hisitimine response you don't get quite the swelling and redness." lynn hostetler, from lynn's pharmacy in brazil...recommends taking a zyrtec, claritin or allegra... to ease redness and swelling. household items can also be a remedy ... "a lot of times just using plain salt water. you can take a teaspoon of salt to a pint of water and make your own." hostetler says a well-balanced diet... and taking vitamins can be the answer to relieving symptoms "long-term." "vitamin d also helps your immune system tremendously." in brazil, abby kirk, news 10. now to the weather department... what are