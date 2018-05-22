Clear
South Vigo student on STEM Team

today for his educational achievement. students gathered for a school wide assembly to honor john dalloul. dalloul was just named to governor eric holcomb's "stem team". he was selected by a panel for his work in the field of science. he says he's honored to receive the award and explains it took a lot of work to earn the distinction. "we used fruit flies to study heart development and so all summer i went, worked there from nine to five, sometimes later. during the school year i would go after school and that continued even till today." the governor and superintendent of public instruction will present dalloul with his award in indianapolis next week. he'll get a thousand dollar scholarship, too. it's that time of the
