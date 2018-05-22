Speech to Text for Sylvester Edwards back with the NAACP

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

leading a local chapter of the n-double-a-c-p. "sylvester edwards" has been re-instated as "president" of the local branch you'll remember ... he had to step down from his post to run for elected office. he was one of seven people running in the indiana primary for the house 43rd district. edwards lost the race but says he's pleased to be back in this leadership role. "it is a lot more comfortable than running for politics. you really know what you're doing here. the other, i was not even a novice." edwards says he wants to continue working on children's issues. john lang was the interim president while edwards was running for office. he is back to being the vice president. at tonight's meeting... the group discussed the history of lynchings in the wabash valley. the lynchings occurred more than a century ago but members say the history is still revelevant today. they say it's important to recognize the crimes and have a discussion about the implications of those actions years later. the group also talked about becoming a part of the "national memorial for peace and justice museum retrieval project". that museum opened earlier this year in alabama and is dedicated to lynching victims. [b14]x education alert-vo richland county, illinois schools are finishing