Speech to Text for Indiana Horrible Hundred

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a list of "horrible hundred" dog breeders. this year... four indiana locations made the list. those facilities are in greens fork, montgomery, odon and reelsville. according to the report... a dead, bloody puppy was found in a water dish at one location. other animals were found with open wounds or suffering from heat stress. the u-s-d-a is tasked with inspecting the facilites. the humane society uses the reports to create the "horrible hundred" list. you can see the full list on our website... wthitv.com. turning to the weather department...