Speech to Text for Concerns over the search for a new superintendent

new superintendent. gd evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. tonight -- board members announced they have a candidate in mind to lead vigo county schools. but as news 10's alia blackburn explains -- not everyone agrees with the selection process. she joins us live from the administration building with more... [b2]vcsc supt search concerns-live pkg since february -- board members have been working to find superintendent danny tanoos' replacement. while they have a candidate in mind for the job -- some are questioning the decision making behind the scenes. monday's vigo county school board meeting -- ended with a tone of concern. nats - "i do feel like we short changed the process, at some point maybe rushed a little bit." in february -- board members voted to go with the university placement team and their process for the search for a new superintendent. the timeline -- suggested the board select dr. danny tanoos' replacement by the end of may. "one of the very strict directions from them was that no one else is involved in the search and vetting for the superintendent' s seat, other than the board." but within the last couple of weeks... board president jackie lower said some have questioned "why" that process was followed. nats - "the placement team has been doing their job for 25 years, and this board uanimously agreed to retain them and follow their guidelines... so this is the first time that i'm hearing from you guys, your concerns." nats - "i think it is paramount that we set back and think about what we're getting ready to do." jackie: "disagreement, that's alright, as a board ... we'll stick together, we'll get through it." lower said she doesn't believe the board rushed at all.. she said they're simply following the guidelines given... and while the finish line is nearing -- she's hopeful the community will trust the board and the process. "we've been elected, by our consitituents and we work very hard for the betterment of the corporation and especially for the children of the corporation... and that's in our hearts." while the board has yet to officially announce "who" will replace tanoos... lower said -- their confident the community will be pleased with who they have a mind. as far as "when" you'll know -- lower told me to tell you to stay tuned as that announcement is coming quote "very shortly". back to you. another item discussed at tonight's school board meeting involves the well-being of students.