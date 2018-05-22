Clear
VCSC suicide policy

Posted: Mon May 21 19:18:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 21 19:18:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight's school board meeting involves the well-being of students. board members started talking about a new suicide prevention policy. the state of indiana now "requires" this kind of policy. it'll give guidance on preventing suicide, and intervening in concerning situations. there are local statistics behind "why" this policy is needed. the numbers are shocking. news 10's alia blackburn will explain what board members have in mind "tomorrow" on news 10. franklin fennell will get an extra week
