Mall shops talk mall future after major retailers close

10 years ago. it's a developing story we've been following for some time. honey creek mall in terre haute seems to be losing it's biggest stores. it's prompted rumors that the end is near, for mall shopping in the area. i went searching for the truth. and, what i found is... there is.. "moore to this story" let's go for a walk in the neighborhood... but on this block .. the houses have cashiers... "nat of cashier" you know it as honey creek mall.. it's been around for decades.. 1968 to be precice. but if you've been by lately, you know the neighborhood is changing. "we're learning more about the macy's closure in terre haute." it was news that gave many of you serious concerns.... and just as we got used to that... this happened. "bon- ton".. the company that owns "carson's".. recently filed bankruptcy. so, now two of the biggest homes on the block are going to be empty lots.. it's spawned plenty of rumors about the future. some of you told us.. you believe the mall's destined to close, and soon. so we went digging to get some real answers.. not just rumors.. we got permission to go inside the mall .. talking to retailers for the first time in years. 09:00:53,18 "the malls just changing... everything's changing" gentry sapp has been with maurices for 7 years. she's heard the rumors too, but she calls them just that. 09:01:21,10 "i mean at first, i think there's always worries. we're always, if you see someone leaving, you know there goes another store, again, i think we all have our regular customers. each store has their people, has their customers." in fact, she says macys leaving is anything, but bad news for her shop. 09:02:21,05 "business is doing great. we have our regular customers, but i think we're gaining some as well." brenda thompson, at the buckle next door agrees. she says she's seen several stores come and go in her 7 years there. "i think it becomes a bigger deal to people now that's it's the big box retailers. it's the big stores and so i really don't think that it's that big of a deal" they are women who know their business... but, they don't have the final say... this woman, speaks directly for the people who do... we tracked her down, and got a one on one interview. and she has specific information. 16:04:42,06 "rondrell: what does the future look like for honey creek mall at this time......" now, for the first time, she's talking to news 10. coming up tomorrow at 6 and 11, you'll hear from cbl properties, they own honey creek mall. find out what could be in store for the mall's future, and the changes that are sure to come with