Strawberry season is here

wabash valley, lots of people are getting out into the fields. but it's not just farmers of your typical corn and beans. storm team 10s chris piper joins us live to talk about another kind of planting happening now. patrece and rondrell, i'm live here at baeslers market, and i've got some strawberries here. they aren't quite in season yet, but the good news is, we're getting very close. temperatures are finally staying warm, which is good news for farmers. but the late spring we had has made it hard for others. "this spring was a little late, and so you'd usually look for twenty eight days after they start blooming. this year, twenty eight days was gonna be closer to june one, but when it gets into the 90's, they move faster." judi ditzler is co owner of ditzler orchard. she, and her husband plant strawberries in the spring. while the warm weather has helped some crops, she says that's not the case for strawberries. "strawberries like cooler temperatures. they prefer it to be a little cooler, and all berries like to get an inch of rain a week, if they can." and although we had some rain over the weekend, ditzler says its not quite enough. "we are four inches short, of rain this month, something like that. so, the established berries are in good shape, but the berries are going to be a little smaller unless we can get a little rain on them now." the good news is though, the berries will be ready to pick soon, even as soon as next week. "the "you pick" will open on memorial day. we have a few picked berries available in the store before that, but the onslaught of berries will memorial day, memorial week." ditzler says after that, depending on weather, they are hopeful for the berries to grow a little more. strawberry season usually lasts four to five weeks, again all depending on weather.