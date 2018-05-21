Clear

Ivy Tech Test Center

Posted: Mon May 21 15:28:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 21 15:28:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Ivy Tech Test Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

center. and, community members and students are benefitting. the terre haute campus now has "test center certification." the "national college testing association" gives this to centers with the highest accepted standards. there was a special reception to celebrate today. ivy tech's center offers placement assessments, license exams. and university tests. with spring in full force around the
