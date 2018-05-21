Speech to Text for Marshall Golf Course issues

news 10's lacey clifton is live in our newsroom to share's who's impacted. it's been a long year for the folks who live in edgewood estates and fox run subdivisions in marshall. that's as the area leading to those homes is still torn up after last year's flooding. "we were hoping something would be done by now, it's been a year." cris fitzjarrald lives in edgewood estates subdivision. the road to her home was washed out last year by flooding. a series of temporary roads followed. "we were told for several months they were waiting to see how the road will hold, well, it's held fine." "and over a year later, this is what residents in the area still have to drive over. you can still see cones along the side of the road. and take a look at this, the pond that was once here for the golf course has been drained and remains drained to this day." "we had a beautiful lake, beautiful wild life. bird fish turtles, just a wildlife habitat that was phenomenal and in an instant was gone." fitzjarrald says she's worried about the american legion and golf course. the course used to be irrigated by its lake -- but the lake was drained by the city during 2017's flooding. now the legion has to pay for municipal water at a discounted rate. "the legion is a big part of our community. what they do for our residents what they do for our residents, they give give give." fitzjarrald says she and her neighbors are trying to be patient during this time. "at this point we just want the eye sore to be fixed. and the legion and the golf course to survive this ordeal." today i spoke to the marshall city attorney. he tells me the city and the american legion are in a standstill agreement. this gives the legion until november 1st to decide if it wants to take legal action against the city. the legion may have cause of action against the city for draining the lake. back to you.