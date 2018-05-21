Speech to Text for Richland County School's working to fix the budget crisis

still feeling the effects of the recent illinois budget crisis. news 10 bureau chief gary brian explains how. over the last few years money has been tight here in richland county. but administrators with the school corporation say things are beginning to look up." sheri gray teaches at richland county high school. "richland county grows students with good work ethics. i don't know if it's because it's a farming community or just homegrown kids. i don't know, they're just good. they're good kids." gray has taught at the high school for 9 years. over those years, there have been some serious changes in the district. the least of which was the consolidation of east and west richland. "whenever there was talks of the annexation, of them coming over. of course at first there were some grumblings on both ends. but ultimately through the transition, the transition was really smooth." but the annexation may not have been the counties' biggest hurdle. that came when the state failed to have a budget in 20--15. "every monthly board meeting i always share with the board how much the state owes us. thats kind of a terrible thing that you have deal with when you're talking about a board meeting, talking about how much that state is behind as far as it's payments. it was not uncommon at all that they would be two to three million dollars." now with a budget, the state now owes richland county just under a half million dollars. a number superintendent bussard hopes will continue to shrink. "that's still a large number. it's kind of ironic that we're excited about half a million dollars that they're behind. but it is a very positive trend right now." for all the changes the district has faced, none have changed how sheri feels about her career. "this is a great community, this is a great district and everyone here is proud to work for this school district." "now bussard says they hope to hire a few more teachers as well as a school resource officer. in olney illinois, i'm gary brian. news 10" we have a big traffic note to tell you about tonight. it's another to add to the list of