Speech to Text for Ohio Street Road closure

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

closing roads in terre haute. this one is on ohio street, in the downtown area. starting tomorrow until monday may 28th .. ohio street from "3rd street" to "7 street" will be closed. that includes all "three" lanes if you travelled in the area today, you may have noticed "two" lanes were alread closed. this closure is for emergency sewer repair work. news 10 spoke with the terre haute engineering office this afternoon about the project. crews will have to dig nearly "15"-feet underground to fix the sewer lines. they'll post signs to re- route traffic. also -- the "ohio boulevard" project that was slated to begin today.. has been postponed due to this issue. ////////// can road crews expect rain as they're trying to get work done? kevin orpurt joins us with