Speech to Text for Lakrista Julian asks or in home detention

allowing in-home detention for a woman connected to a local murder. a lawyer for "lakrista julian" made that request this morning. terre haute police arrested "julian" at her garden quarter apartment. that's where the fatal shooting of terre haute police officer "rob pitts" took place. officer pitts was investigating the south 18th street murder of "robert paulie olson". police say "julian" helped the murder suspect, "christopher wolfe". they also say she lied to police during the investigation. she's being held on a "25"- thousand-dollar bond "on a felony charge of obstruction of justice".