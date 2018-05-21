Speech to Text for Fennell has one more week to report

joining us. last month, a judge sentenced fennell for his role in a kickback scheme involving the vigo county school corporation. after a decision today, fennell must report to prison no later than june 6th to serve his 24 month sentence. [b2]fennell report to prison saga still happening-wipe last week, fennell asked a court to push back his report date. it was intially set for may 30th. we told you on friday, the "u-s 7th circuit court of appeals" denied that request. but this afternoon -- the "southern district of indiana u-s district court" granted part of fennell's request. fennell will serve his time at the federal facility in peekin, illinois. a judge is deciding on