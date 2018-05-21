Speech to Text for Widow's powerful message inspires call to action

hearing from a woman in clinton... who has a strong message. she lost her husband at just "51-years-old". it was un-expected. now -- she says one decision could have prevented this. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain how. ///////// arlene and kevin "sandusky da-puw" got married about this time last year. they were crazy about each other. that day they said i do.. arlene never thought she would be a widow... just "4" months later. let me take you back to october. arlene says her husband woke up with a sore throat one night. he laid down on the couch.. and she kissed him goodnight. next morning -- when she got up -- she found him unresponsive. doctors say kevin suffered a major heart attack in his sleep. he was only 51 years old. "we got married on the 10th of june and he passed on the 20th of october. so yeah i feel like i was robbed. esp the fact that it could have been possibly prevented or dealt with" arlene believes if he had followed up with his doctor. or had a heart scan done.. he would still be with her today. arlene and health care professionals here at union hospital in clinton are making sure this doesn't happen to another family. new program up and running -- coming up in our next 30 minutes. many counties in illinois are working towards becoming gun sanctuaries. clark county, illinois -- this morning. union hospital in clinton is welcoming a new heart health program... aimed at preventative care. that's where -- we find news 10's kiley thomas live to explain -- how it can help you and your family. ///////// at "5:30" you heard the emotional story of "arlene sandusky da- puw". she lost her husband to a massive heart attack... just "4" months after their wedding. she says.. this loss could have been prevented if he had gone to the doctor. arlene was forced to say goodbye to her husband kevin at just "51-years-old". she wants to make sure no one else finds themselves in her shoes. that's why she's thrilled to hear about the new technology at union hospital in clinton. indiana state dept of health awarded the hospital money.. so preventative heart care is affordable. any patient can now get a heart screening for "50 dollars". the test is designed for people "50 to 65". it breaks down your risks for heart disease. no doctor referal is needed. if you would like to schedule a screening you can find the number on our website. wthi tv dot com.