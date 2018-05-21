Clear

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Mon May 21 09:32:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 21 09:32:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

showers for the afternoon - it will be spotty at best. highs today are still on track to stop in the low 80s. lows tonight drop to 65. some sunshine will try to break through tomorrow with a high at 82. then, clearing and cooler tomorrow night lows in the upper 50s. sunny on wednesday, a high at 80.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Showers and storms Monday; then dry days.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

