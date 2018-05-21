Home
Moore to the Story - The future of Honey Creek Mall
Tonight on News 10
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80°
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76°
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Clear
76°
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
80°
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74°
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80°
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80°
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Showers and storms Monday; then dry days.
Most Popular Stories
Man facing charges following late night crash in Terre Haute
OFFICIALS: Stolen vehicle involved in Clay County crash, occupant ejected
UPDATE: Names released in Greene County fatal crash
Widow's powerful message inspires call to action
More than 130 local animals adopted in Petsmart event
Jeep Junkies go 'Topless for PINK'
"...everything is being done in the community to keep them safe." Local sheriff's office reacts to Texas school shooting
Indianapolis native, Butler grad Ed Carpenter claims third career Indy 500 pole
Terre Haute man faces charges after a witness said they saw him shoot at police
Winner of karaoke contest to perform at Illinois State Fair
Latest Video
Widow's powerful message inspires call to action
Monday Afternoon Forecast
Moore to the Story - The future of Honey Creek Mall
Moore to the Story - Future of the Mall
There's a chance for showers and storms around the lunch hour.
News 10 Sunday Morning Weather
West Vigo softball shuts out Shakamak
Paris hands SV second loss
West Vigo run-rules Linton
Saturday Night Weather Update
In Case You Missed It
Aviation meets art in Sullivan County
"...everything is being done in the community to keep them safe." Local sheriff's office reacts to Texas school shooting
National Foster Care Month: A Teen's Success Story
Design complete, timeline set for new Brazil PD headquarters
Committee to discuss changing dance party permit law
Optimist Club works to "Spruce Up Sportland"
Portraits of Valor: Philly LEO honors Officer Pitts
Father and son show support to THPD and family of Officer Pitts
The Run for the 43rd: Tonya Pfaff
The Run for the 43rd: Chad Overton