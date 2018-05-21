Clear

There's a chance for showers and storms around the lunch hour.

Monday: Showers & scattered storms possible. High: 80° Monday Night: Showers still possible. Low: 65° Tuesday: Mixing sun and clouds. High: 83°

Posted: Mon May 21 03:30:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 21 03:59:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

but coverage will still be spotty at best. not everyone will get the rain. lows tonight drop to 65. some sunshine will try to break through tomorrow with a high at 82. then, clearing and cooler tomorrow night lows in the upper 50s. sunny on wednesday, a high at 80. the u.s. may avoid a trade war with china.
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers and storms Monday; then dry days.
