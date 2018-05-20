Speech to Text for West Vigo softball shuts out Shakamak

this morning.. vikings able to get the bats moving.. this is lyric krause who hits a monster shot to the outfield.. that's over the tall fence for a solo home run.. vikings lead 3-nothing.. hannah lewis in the circle for west vigo.. she gets the lakers to watch it on by for strike three.. lewis not giving up a single run in the game .. and she would help her cause at the plate with a grounder through the right side .. that drives in another run for west vigo... the vikings finish the regular season with a win.. beating shakamak 9- nothing.. the softball state tournament begins in indiana on monday.. lakers face eminence at clay city .. west vigo with a bye in the edgewood sectional before a matchup with northview on wednesday. it's a high-stakes day at the indianapolis