West Vigo softball shuts out Shakamak

Vikings beat Lakers 9-0.

Posted: Sat May 19 20:01:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat May 19 20:01:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for West Vigo softball shuts out Shakamak

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning.. vikings able to get the bats moving.. this is lyric krause who hits a monster shot to the outfield.. that's over the tall fence for a solo home run.. vikings lead 3-nothing.. hannah lewis in the circle for west vigo.. she gets the lakers to watch it on by for strike three.. lewis not giving up a single run in the game .. and she would help her cause at the plate with a grounder through the right side .. that drives in another run for west vigo... the vikings finish the regular season with a win.. beating shakamak 9- nothing.. the softball state tournament begins in indiana on monday.. lakers face eminence at clay city .. west vigo with a bye in the edgewood sectional before a matchup with northview on wednesday. it's a high-stakes day at the indianapolis
