Speech to Text for Paris hands SV second loss

as south vermillion hosts paris.. 3rd inning.. caleb gates hits it hard to center field.. the wildcats can't get there in time.. that drives a run across and the tigers lead 5- oh.. later in the inning.. austin o'neal hits a high-flyer to left.. matthew panagouleas makes the easy grab.. but his throw in can't halt the runner.. brock minor's score makes it 6-nothing.. we go to the 4th.. zach burger gets ahold of this one.. it's long and it's gone.. over the fence for a two-run homer.. that makes it an 8- run lead for paris.. south vermillion trying to get something going at the plate.. hayden boatman showing off the wheels.. he beats the throw to first and gets south vermillion on the board with the rbi.. but it wasn't enough to mount a comeback.. the tigers with a convincing win over south vermillion.. paris takes it 10-2. on the softball diamond.. west vigo hosting