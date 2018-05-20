Clear

West Vigo run-rules Linton

Viking baseball wins 14-3 over Miners in five innings.

Posted: Sat May 19 19:58:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat May 19 19:58:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

the season.. west vigo baseball is confident ahead of sectionals next week.. but the vikings could get a big boost today against another good valley team.. west vigo hosting the linton miners.. vikings with a big lead in the third and they'd add to it.. kaleb hannahs knocks this one through the infield into left.. ethan newman in to score for the vikes.. later in the inning.. daniel minton goes the other way.. that's a single into shallow right.. wyatt joy comes across for west vigo.. and the vikings lead 12-nothing.. evan newman looking so strong on the mound today.. the junior gets the miners looking in the 4th.. he'd pitch four scoreless innings for west vigo.. outs were just so hard to come by for linton in this game.. the miners give up more in the 4th after an infield error.. west vigo with a 5-inning rout in game win.. vikings win it 14-3... two more of the best records in the wabash valley
