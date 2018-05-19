Speech to Text for The Ottercreek Watershed

creek. a group focused on cleaning up otter creek met today to discuss the plan. storm team 10's brady harp was there. he explores what needs to be done to not only to the creek - but the surrounding area. city and county officials are planning how to improve the quality of water in otter creek in northern vigo county. otter creek watershed project officials say they've been testing the creek for several weeks. sara peel: "really looking at ways we can protect and improve otter creek and all of it's drainage. so currently we are looking at what's going on within the system. we are looking at water quality samples every couple weeks. you've probably seen us stop on the side of the road." organizers say friday's meeting was mostly about setting goals. sara peel: "we are talking about where do we want to set out targets. 'what do we want our water to look like in otter creek' - 'what does it look like now' 'where do we want it to go' and eventually 'how do we get there?'" experts say right now otter creek is higher in certain nutrients than it should be. they say this is caused by water runoff in the north terre haute area and the surrounding region. water runoff can contain anything from waste to farming chemicals. organizers say improving the water quality will take more than just cleaning otter creek. sara peel: "not just from the streams but the land that drains into them and in the long run we will be actually educating people about different kind of practices they can install so the rain barrels to catch water coming from the downspots cover crops for agricultural areas, filter strips and things like that." making a difference for years to come.. in vigo county brady harp storm team 10.