Speech to Text for Crash for Cash Demo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

spring fling".... tomorrow. the event is a demolition derby with multiple teams going against each other. this will be one of three demolition derbies taking place this year at the fairgrounds. teams will be competing from all over the midwest. all wanting to take place in the events grand finale. "then we'll have the big feature. we have several teams. we have a total of eight teams tomorrow. we are hoping to have six or seven teams in the feature battling it out for four thousand dollars. its going to be a lot of fun for the whole family. its action packed. it's a smashing good time." the event begins at one o'clock at the vigo county fairgrounds. tickets for the event cost ten dollars as well as three dollars for parking. you can also purchase pit passes for twenty dollars. we will have all this information again on our website at wthitv.com tackling water quality. find out how a local group is taking on a big task... and how it