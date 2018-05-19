Clear

Crash for Cash Demo

Crash for Cash Demo

Posted: Fri May 18 19:40:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 18 19:40:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Crash for Cash Demo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

spring fling".... tomorrow. the event is a demolition derby with multiple teams going against each other. this will be one of three demolition derbies taking place this year at the fairgrounds. teams will be competing from all over the midwest. all wanting to take place in the events grand finale. "then we'll have the big feature. we have several teams. we have a total of eight teams tomorrow. we are hoping to have six or seven teams in the feature battling it out for four thousand dollars. its going to be a lot of fun for the whole family. its action packed. it's a smashing good time." the event begins at one o'clock at the vigo county fairgrounds. tickets for the event cost ten dollars as well as three dollars for parking. you can also purchase pit passes for twenty dollars. we will have all this information again on our website at wthitv.com tackling water quality. find out how a local group is taking on a big task... and how it
Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It