Speech to Text for South splits conference title with North

conference title.. braves hosting perry meridian.. and talk about senior pitching on the southside.. kelsey clinkenbeard in the circle.. she strikes out the side in the 1st inning.. clinkenbeard 7 strikeouts in just three innings pitched .. falcons scoreless.. bottom 2nd.. jocee sackett stealing third.. the throw down gets past the defender .. sackett heads on home.. braves on the board first.. up 1-nothing.. 4th inning.. olivia hatch at the plate now.. and hold on.. that one is deep .. touch 'em all olivia hatch.. solo home run.. terre haute south cooking tonight.. a conference win 6-nothing over perry meridian for a share of the league title. [e7]south soft wins ci-sot that was one of their goals, to win conference indiana. it gives us a little momentum going into sectionals. we're gonna go to work tomorrow and new season starts monday. south sharing that conference title though.. terre haute north gets their half of it as the patriots pick up a road win.. 5-2 at franklin central.. that'll do it for sports. we're going to take