Speech to Text for South baseball wins conference

destiny tonight.. with a win.. the braves claim the conference indiana title.. south hosting franklin central to wrap up league play.. 2nd inning.. bases loaded for conner brown.. it's hit deep to left field .. just short of a grand slam but still enough for a sacrifice fly to score cam cook .. that puts the braves up 1-nothing.. 3rd inning now .. chase hoesman hits a single into left.. braves plate two runs in the 3rd to take a 3-run lead early on.. 4th inning.. brayton reed grounds through the infield.. the shortstop out of position to cover 2nd .. great placement by reed there to drive in another run.. south up 4-oh.. and that's all the runs they need with this guy on the mound.. benji downs gets the strikeout to end it.. he pitches a complete game victory .. the braves beat the flashes 4-2 to win conference indiana outright.. and head coach kyle kraemer chalking up a lot of credit to his senior ace. really proud of benji downs. he's had a rough couple of outings the last couple times out. but he showed us today what we've expected from him all year. when benji pitches like that and we play good defense behind him, i'll take our chances. south softball also with a chance to get