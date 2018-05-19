Speech to Text for Clark County Sheriff's Office talks school shooting

wants parents to know it's fighting to keep kids safe. news 10 stopped by the clark county sheriff's office earlier today. deputy bill brown told us about the "alice" program. it's a method they use to train schools about active shooters. alice stand for ... "alert, lock down, inform, counter, and evacuate. brown says his office is prepared should the unthinkable happen, but he hopes the community will do it's part as well. 15:14:59,07 "what they can tell their child is that, everything is being done in the community to keep them safe. they can also tell them, if they see something, that is not normal, they hear something that's not right, they need to tell someone." other law enforcement agencies have similar programs in place. indiana governor eric holcomb has requested that all flags