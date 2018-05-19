Speech to Text for 13-year-old Nic Yates

another season. in their final meet something happened, that no one on that team will ever forget! few enjoy track more than 13-year old nick yates. nick: "like nascar, turn left". throughout the year the manager was always there to cheer on his wildcats. coach: "he's always wanting to be there for his teammates and be apart of the team". nick's dream of joining the sv track team became a reality a few months ago. nick "very happy, but nervous". you might be asking, why would nick be nervous now that he got what he wanted. that's where this 7th graders story begins. he was born was so many physical disabilities doctors weren't sure he was going to make it. mom: "doctor said. i'm going to tell you mrs. yates that child won't live longer than a year". 28 surgeries later and nick keeps defying the odds. nick: "a lot of people tell me what i can't do because of my health or physical abilities. i like to turn that can't into a can. i like to prove people wrong. i can't give up and won't". it's that attitude that lead nick to running for the south vermillion team. nick "didn't care how hurt, sore or how banged up i got myself. i wanted to see myself on my own cross that line. without grabbing anyone hand". finishing the 100 meter dash wasn't a problem for nick, but he had his heart set on bigger things. coach: "he always said he wasn't a quitter. wanted to do everything. he was frustrated. he always wanted to get better". getting better was running the 200 meter dash. this from a young man who's most recent surgery in december almost took his life. one of his good friends on the team aidan kanouse came up with an surprise for his buddy. the idea went to coach brower, to have nick run the 200. with the entire sv team standing behind him, cheering him on. aidan: "he always gave us support. my thinking behind it, why not give him the support he's given us. make it something special for him". it turned into something special, a run no will ever forget. aidan: "when he fell at the very beginning. it depleted his spirit. then he saw us there at the corner cheering him on. no idea we were about to follow him. as soon as we started following him it gave him a positive energy boost". nick completed the final part of the race with his wildcat teammates right behind him in. cheering him on to finish something no ever thought would be possible. aidan: "super proud of nick". nick: "never to weak, old to do something. i was the slowest one out here, but i didn't care. i was happy just to do it". nick did do it. thanks to the amazing determination of one 13-year old and the unwavering support from his teammates and friends! aidan: "heart warming moment. not only for him but the entire team. knowing we were all there for one another and our bond for another". coach: "everyone was smiling and cheering for him. for me it was the highlight of the whole season".