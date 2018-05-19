Speech to Text for The race through the jungle

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at the exotic feline rescue center. duke energy crews volunteered today to help get ready. they also helped with the some general maintenance of the 'big cat' enclosures. the exotic feline rescue center is in centerpoint. 200 exotic felines call it home. the work is part of the "duke energy in action" program. if you're interested in the race tomorrow, we've put all of the information on our website. that's w-t-h-i t-v dot com. sports seasons are winding down as the end of the school year