Speech to Text for Vincennes Main Street phase 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a major road project. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live to walk us through the plan. the city of vincennes is growing. and with that growth comes construction. main street vincennes. once you get out of downtown things get a little narrow. "it's basically a rural road from twenty second street on out. theres no shoulders, theres not sidewalks, theres no curbing. it's ditches. we have a lot of pedestrian and bike users out that way. " that's where the main street road project comes into play. broken into three phases, the project aims to better connect downtown to the east side. "the needs in that section of town have changed and to meet those needs we need to widen and upgrade main street." the first phase has already begun with work on water lines in the area. this area of main street stretches from 22nd to jamestown square apartments. while construction is still in its early stages, city enginner john sprague tells residents to expect delays. "once we remove the road surface and start working on subgrade that's probably where the most inconvenience is going to be." sprague says they are working around other projects in the area to help eliminate as many headaches as possible. "theres an indot project that's about to start on hart street over 41. and we're going to try to hold off enclosing main street until that project is done." sprague says that the project is estimated to wrap up in august of 2019. in vincennes, i'm gary brian news 10. [b11]meadows ribbon cutting-otsl vo a new beginning is here for a popular shopping center.