20th and Deming Stabbing Update

Posted: Fri May 18 15:09:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 18 15:09:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

it's a story we first brought you as breaking news last night. police told news 10 two women were fighting over a man before the stabbing. it happened around "10:30" last night, in the area of 20th and deming streets. during the fight, police said one woman got a knife and cut the boyfriend. the injury was non-life threatening. we're still working to find if police have made any arrests.
