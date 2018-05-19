Speech to Text for Illinois gun sanctuary bill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to vote on a "gun sanctuary resolution" today.. but a decision was "not" made. news 10's kylee stewart was there.. she tells us how local community members are feeling. clark county is proposing to create a "gun sanctuary county" .. and the situation is currently still pending a final decision. becoming gun sanctuary.. that's the norm for several counties in illinois like jasper..jefferson.. effingham.... and more .. as many have already passed resolutions.. "it is simply a statement that we are not interested in unconstitution al laws that are affecting our right and keep and bear arms." clark county leaders held a meeting friday to vote on the gun sanctuary resolution. but the proposal was tabled to next month. the resolution would make "clark county" a "sanctuary county" for all firearms. right now, illinois is considering legislation that would limit "some" gun ownership. a sanctuary means current gun owners would be protected. "it's not going to help us at all to fight crime and solve the problems from the areas in chicago." however small business owner william behnke is worried. he owns lost creek trading post in marshall. he says he could lose money and may have to make some tough decisions. "if it gets too cumbersome or burdensome, i'd reconsider and possibly just close this location and re-open in indiana where they don't have these laws." some are blaming chicago for the problems. they say state legislators are trying to pass more restrictive laws. so, these sanctuary cities feel they need to protect themselves from those laws. "people are leaving southern illinois in groves because of the policies up north. that is a statistical fact and the census proves it." behnke says he feels guns shouldn't be to blame for violence..but instead .. laws should be more strict. "the laws are not being enforced as far as the penalties that are imposed for those violations." smoot is a part time employee for behnke.. he hopes the shop will continue to be in illinois. "i want to see the shop prosper, and grow and grow. to affect a small business owner is not a good thing. not only in firearms but any small business." as said before - several other counties in illinois have already made the decision to become sanctuary counties. clark county may follow next month. the board is hoping to make a final decision in the june meeting. back to you.. [b5]20 and deming stabbing update-open vo we're learning more about a stabbing in terre haute.