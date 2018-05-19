Clear

Day 2 - Behind the Blues Preview

Day 2 - Behind the Blues Preview 5pm

Posted: Fri May 18 14:49:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 18 14:49:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Day 2 - Behind the Blues Preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the scenes to see how the u-s navy blue angel magic is created. the blue angels will headline the upcoming terre haute air show in august. news 10's susan dinkel joins us now live from the naval air station. we check in to see how this special report is coming. susan. this will be the first time the blue angels have performed in terre haute. tickets are available for purchase online right now! the 2 2 blue angels have performed in terre haute. tickets are available for purchase online right now! the air show is august 18th and 19th. a driver jumps out of a moving car.. going "60"-miles an
Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It