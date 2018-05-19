Speech to Text for A Bike for Bella

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in need. this group of "rose-hulman" engineering students made a tricycle for "9"-year-old "bel cates". "bella" has cerebral palsy. she has to wear a leg brace and struggled to ride a regular bicycle comfortably. but now.. this modified trike is custom made just for "bella". the handlebars and brakes are even adjusted so she can reach them while sitting further back. [b18]rose students create special bike-sot vo "'as a mom you can only imagine how it breaks your heart when you see your child trying to keep up and she has that fire in her spirit to keep up, now shell be able to." "bella" says she now feels safe with her new bike! our special report.. "behind