Clear

Challenge Coins for Dakota

Challenge Coins for Dakota

Posted: Fri May 18 14:43:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 18 14:43:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Challenge Coins for Dakota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

boy smile. terre haute police officer "rob pitts" was recenlty killed in the line of duty. he left behind "3"-children.. including "5"-year-old "dakota pitts". "dakota" made mention that he loved the police department coins. police chief "john plasse" says the challenge is now on to get as many coins as possible from across the country.. and the globe. "that's one thing that brightens his face when he gets those if that's what it takes to make him happy, then that's the least that we can do. but, it's a definite instant just happiness on his face when he sees those coins." coins have already started arriving at the terre haute police department for dakota from as far away as california!. police protect our streets. but
Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It