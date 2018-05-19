Speech to Text for Challenge Coins for Dakota

boy smile. terre haute police officer "rob pitts" was recenlty killed in the line of duty. he left behind "3"-children.. including "5"-year-old "dakota pitts". "dakota" made mention that he loved the police department coins. police chief "john plasse" says the challenge is now on to get as many coins as possible from across the country.. and the globe. "that's one thing that brightens his face when he gets those if that's what it takes to make him happy, then that's the least that we can do. but, it's a definite instant just happiness on his face when he sees those coins." coins have already started arriving at the terre haute police department for dakota from as far away as california!. police protect our streets. but