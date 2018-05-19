Clear

Woman jumps out of speeding car

before "9"-o'clock this morning.. emergency crews were called to state road "2-46". "18"-year-old "maria alvarado" reportedly jumped out of her moving car. she was going "60" miles an hour when she jumped!. deputies tell news 10.. the car then flipped.. and landed in a nearby yard. a male passenger was sitting in the backseat at the time of the crash. "alvarado" was airlifted to methodist hospital. she is in critical condition. [b9]coin challenge for dakota-vo a simple gesture .. to make a young
