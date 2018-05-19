Clear

Person detained after going into South Knox High School

Person detained after going into South Knox High School

Posted: Fri May 18 14:40:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 18 14:40:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

it all happened yesterday afternoon just before "2". officals say a man entered south knox high school through a construction entrance. that man has now been identified as "nicholas james rusk". "rusk" was reportedly o campus for just under "5"- minutes before leaving. authorities were contacted and the school was put on lockdown. police conducted a thorough search of the school grounds. they did "not" find any sort of threat. this afternoon... parents received an email from the superintendent. "rusk" is currently being held in the daviess county jail for questioning. "rusk" says he is a "south kno graduate and stopped in to see the construction. the clark county, illinois board was set to vote
