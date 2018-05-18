Speech to Text for Cops on a Rooftop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lot of different fundraisers through-out the year. but today's event .... is taking a cause to new heights. we mean "literally" -- new heights! news 10's kiley thomas is live at dunkin donuts -- where cops are on the roof this morning -- for a special cause! ///////// we are live at dunkin donuts this morning.... we know it's friday.. we know people are in a good mood... and this event is making our morning even better! it's called "cops on a rooftop" yes.... it's exactly what it sounds like. local police officers will be standing on the roof all morning! they are raising money for special olympics indiana. the money raised today -- will pay for the summer games happening here in terre haute in june. how you can get involved with special olympics? terre haute is one of the first in indiana to have this event! so come by and join the fun! they will be out here until noon today. this same event is happening in illinois this morning as well -- you can find info on our website. also going on in illinois dunkin donuts at petro gas station on fayette - special olympics illinois edition several dry hours today - and in the afternoon - several dry hours today