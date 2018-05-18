Speech to Text for Cops on a rooftop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

morning. that's right -- they're up here on the roof of dunkin donuts. it's all an effort to raise money for the special olympics in indiana. the money raised today -- will pay for the summer games happening here in terre haute in june. terre haute is one of the first cities in the state to host this event. they recruited some of the best donut eaters around..... come join the fun! they will be at dunkin donuts on 3rd street until noon today. [j7]traffic watch 3-open g a traffic alert to pass along to some terre haute drivers today. south 19th street -- from