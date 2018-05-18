Clear

A center of low pressure to the southwest will keep chances for showers in the forecast.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Rather breezy. High: 76° Friday night: Scattered thundershowers still possible. Not as breezy, Low: 65° Saturday: Continued showers and storms possible. High: 81°

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
